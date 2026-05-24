'World will get some good news': Rubio hints at imminent US-Iran deal to end war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said that an announcement was possible later in the day over a peace deal with Iran that could formally end the war in West Asia.

Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the US-Israeli attack.

"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon", he added.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said a proposal that included opening the Strait of Hormuz had been "largely negotiated".

Trump's post stressed that Hormuz would be re-opened, a development that would bring relief to energy markets after a long Iranian blockade of a crucial waterway that in peacetime carries a fifth of world oil exports.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Notably, Iranian officials confirmed the existence of a draft agreement, but stressed that -- contrary to earlier long-standing US demands -- talks on the issue of Iran's contested nuclear programme have been deferred for 60 days after any deal.