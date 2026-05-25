Iran says progress on many issues with US but agreement not imminent

Iran said Monday that Tehran and Washington had reached understandings on many issues in exchanges over a deal for ending the war, but warned an agreement was not imminent.

"It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, during a weekly news briefing.

"But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent -- no one can make such a claim," he said, accusing Washington of "contradictions" and shifting its positions.

The remarks come after Iran said it was finalising a 14-point framework for a deal on ending the war with the United States which broke out on February 28.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal to end the war with Iran could materialise on Monday as US President Donald Trump said his negotiators not to "rush".

During the press conference, Baqaei insisted that the framework being drafted "is focused on ending the war" across the region, including in Lebanon.