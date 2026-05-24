US close to Iran deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz; Trump says 'no rush' on agreement

The emerging deal would include Iran giving up uranium

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to India, said that “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made” in negotiations, and the world would no longer need to fear Iran getting a nuclear weapon, without elaborating.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told state TV they were ready “to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon.” Iran’s embassy in India responded to Rubio on social media, saying Tehran has an “inalienable” right to nuclear technology.

Iran has always insisted its program is peaceful while enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

Under the potential deal, Tehran would agree to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran would give up the uranium would be subject to further talks during a 60-day period. Some would likely be diluted, while the rest would be transferred to a third country, the official said. Russia has offered to take it.

Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump has sought greater concessions from Iran than those required under a 2015 Obama-era agreement that the U.S. later withdrew from under Trump.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the state-run news agency that there are “narrowing differences” between the Iranian and US positions, but that Iran is cautious after being attacked twice in the past year during nuclear negotiations.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi asserted that Tehran considered “the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people”.

“Iran will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognised right,” the embassy said in a statement.