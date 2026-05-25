US says Iran deal still possible, as Trump tempers expectations

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal to end the war with Iran could materialise on Monday, as President Donald Trump tempered expectations.

The United States and Iran have observed a ceasefire since April 8 while mediators push for a negotiated settlement, although Iran has imposed controls on Gulf shipping and the US has blockaded Iran's ports.

"We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today, I wouldn't read too much into it," Rubio said in New Delhi, referring to the potential agreement.

"We have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open," he told reporters in the Indian capital, where he has been on an official visit.

Rubio's remarks come after Trump said Sunday that he had told his negotiators not to "rush" the deal, while both Washington and Tehran signalled progress towards an agreement.

"I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," a Truth Social posted to the US president's official account said Sunday.

"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified and signed."

In a separate post to Trump's Truth Social it read that the deal "has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the various other Countries."

Iran's Tasnim news agency said Sunday its information was that key clauses of a possible agreement remained "unresolved at this time," including the issue of frozen Iranian assets.

The war, which erupted after the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic republic on February 28 and saw Iran respond with missile and drone attacks across the region, has caused fluctuations in the market.

But the hint of optimism caused oil prices to plunge close to five percent on Monday.

The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slipped to USD 99.41 and USD 92.49 a barrel respectively.