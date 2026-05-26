Iran's nuclear dust can be destroyed in US or another location under IAEA supervision: Trump

The remarks mark a notable shift in Trump’s position after he repeatedly maintained that Iran must surrender its enriched uranium to the US as part of any prospective agreement.

On Monday, Trump said negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran were progressing “nicely” and urged countries involved in the talks to sign the Abraham Accords, which seek to normalise diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

He said it would be an honour for Iran to join the agreement.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump said, adding that it may be accepted if one or two have a reason for not doing so.

Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan to sign the accords, while the UAE and Bahrain are already members.