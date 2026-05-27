Iran claims US draft deal includes lifting naval blockade; White House calls report 'fabricated'

Iranian state TV said on Wednesday a draft framework with the US included a commitment to lift the naval blockade on Iran, restore traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and withdraw American forces from the Gulf region, but the White House issued a prompt denial.

Tehran and Washington have in recent days been swapping proposals to end the war, which broke out on February 28 and engulfed the Middle East, while a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

The report cited what it described as a draft outline of a potential memorandum of understanding, but said the text was "still not finalised".

Iran has kept tight control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit, while the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coasts since April 13.

"The United States has committed itself to lifting Iran's naval blockade and to cease harassing ships passing to or from the Islamic Republic of Iran," the state TV report said.

But Washington blasted the report, calling it false.

"This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER," the White House said on X, lashing out at US media for publishing the claims.

According to the draft, in return for the US move, Iran would within one month, allow commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume as it had before the war.

The draft says Iran would continue to manage shipping lanes, inspect vessels, and impose service fees on ships -- measures which have only been imposed since the war.