Trump says Iran deal possible only if all conditions met amid conflicting claims over negotiations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will only make a peace deal with Iran if it meets all of his conditions, a White House official told AFP on Friday, as questions swirled about the state of negotiations to end the war.

The White House had indicated Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, even as Tehran insisted there was still "no final agreement" on ending the Middle East conflict.

An Iranian state media report also rebutted several key elements of Trump's characterization of the deal, with sources calling his remarks a "mixture of truth and lies."

US sources had told AFP the deal was waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations over a conflict that has engulfed the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

Trump attended a two-hour meeting in the White House Situation Room on Friday but did not reach a decision.

"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines," a White House official told AFP afterward.

"Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official added.