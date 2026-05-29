What we know about the possible Iran-US deal

TEHRAN: The United States and Iran appear to have the draft text of an agreement to extend their ceasefire for 60 days and provide a framework to negotiate a longer-term peace.

According to US Vice President JD Vance, the document is now awaiting Donald Trump's signature.

But there have been conflicting reports from sources in Washington and Tehran about what might be covered in the initial agreement -- and what is off the table.

With oil prices once again dipping lower on hopes of an agreement, what do we know about what might be in the document?

Hormuz reopens?

US sources spoke to AFP to confirm reporting on the news platform Axios that the sides have agreed a memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

Under the reported deal Iran, which has been attempting to control maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and charge vessels for passage, would reopen the gateway to the Gulf.

Iran would remove any and all mines it has laid in the waterway within 30 days and, in return, the US Navy would halt attempts to enforce a blockade on shipping to and from Iranian ports.

But Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to Tehran's negotiators, said the text had not been finalised and that mediator Pakistan would be informed if a deal was reached.

Iranian sources cited by local media said any deal would be complete only when announced by Tehran, while Vance countered that the final decision to approve it or not would rest with Trump.

Frozen assets

Iran had earlier said it was preparing a 14-point framework agreement prioritising an end to the war "on all fronts", including Lebanon, where Israel has stepped up its attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Iranian officials have publicly disclosed only broad outlines of the proposal, with further details emerging through Iranian media reports.

On Monday, senior Iranian negotiators travelled to Qatar for talks that state media described as part of the diplomatic process.