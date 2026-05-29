Iran disputes Trump’s claims on ceasefire deal as US awaits final sign-off

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was holding a White House Situation Room meeting with advisers to make a “final determination” on whether to move forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and advance negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

However, a report from Iran's Fars news agency also rebutted several key elements of Trump's characterisation of the deal, citing informed sources as calling his remarks a "mixture of truth and lies".

US sources told AFP the deal was just waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that had engulfed the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” Trump said in a lengthy social media post.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, however, told state media that the Islamic republic "said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago".

"Regarding the understanding... exchanges of messages are continuing, but no final agreement has been reached yet," he added.

In his post, Trump said Tehran would remove mines in the Strait of Hormuz and end its blockade of the waterway with "no tolls", while the US would lift its parallel blockade of Iranian ports, and the two countries would coordinate on removing and destroying Iran's enriched uranium.