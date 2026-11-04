Iran exempts ships from India and three other nations from transit restrictions in Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: Iran has exempted commercial ships from four countries, including India and China, from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a top Iranian official has said, amid continued attacks on vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway.

Amir Hayat Moghadam, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the announcement in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Tuesday.

"We have currently exempted four countries - India, China, Iraq and Qatar - from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency.

Moqaddam said the exemptions were based on specific considerations and mutual interests.

He said that facilitating the passage of Indian ships was intended to allow imports of medicines from India, while the exemption for Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing's political support.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, handles roughly 20 per cent of global energy supplies in normal times.