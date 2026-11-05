India-born Saba Haider wins Illinois State Representative election

NEW YORK: India-born Democrat Saba Haider has won election to the Illinois House of Representatives, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly.

Haider won the November 3 US mid-term elections from the 84th District with 70.9 per cent of the votes, securing 20,756 ballots against her Republican rival Brian Scopa, who received 8,520 votes, or 29.1 per cent.

The 84th District covers parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.

“We did it! We worked hard for the last 15 months talking to voters in every corner of District 84 to learn what they care about, what they want to see change, and how we can work together to build stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities,” Haider said in a social media post.

She thanked voters, family members, friends, campaign team members and volunteers, describing the campaign as a "grassroots, people-powered movement".

"Ultimately this election was about the people who call this community home. It was about building the future we all deserve," she said.

Haider said her victory was for everyone who believes in an Illinois that is "a fair, just, and welcoming place for all".

"Onwards and upwards!" she said.