The Republicans' defeat in the U.S. midterm elections was watched closely in Russia, where some observers are predicting it could herald more support for Ukraine when the Democrats take over Congress in January.

But if the Kremlin is hearing the ticking of a clock on its nearly 5-year-old full-scale invasion of its neighbor, it seemingly remains unperturbed.

Asked if the election's outcome could stymie U.S. attempts to help negotiate a settlement between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov voiced hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will continue to pursue his peace efforts.

"There is groundwork already in place, and another round of trilateral negotiations is set to take place very soon," Peskov said of talks planned for Tuesday and Wednesday involving Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. representatives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He also praised the "successful humanitarian peace-building efforts" by first lady Melania Trump, adding that "we hope that all of this will continue." Last week's limited ceasefire around the Russia-occupied city of Oleshky, brokered with her help, allowed for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of some residents.

Peskov shrugged off a question from reporters on whether the new Congress would challenge Trump's stance on Russia and Ukraine. He called it an "internal matter" for the U.S.

Trump's recent moves have appeared to favor Moscow

In recent months, Trump's actions appeared to favor Moscow

Last month, he struck a diesel fuel import deal with Russia in a stunning reversal of years of U.S. pressure on the Kremlin, to the dismay of Ukraine and its European allies. He also claimed that Kyiv's attacks on Russian oil refineries caused a spike in diesel prices in the U.S. He urged Kyiv to halt the strikes, even though rising global energy prices were largely driven by the Iran war.

Trump also issued an executive order to put on hold sweeping new sanctions that clamped down on the Russian economy, telling Congress the pause was in the national interest. Lawmakers from both parties blasted Trump's move as benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.