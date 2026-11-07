Trump's grip on his party is in question as Republicans reel from the midterm wipeout

GOP faces questions about Trump's future role

As has been the case for the past decade, the central question is the role Trump will play in shaping the party's future. His insistence on loyalty reached a zenith this year as he intervened in GOP primaries and pressed voters to make the elections a referendum on his second term. He held dozens of rallies in the final weeks of the campaign for candidates, most of whom lost their races.

Since Tuesday's election, he's refused to acknowledge any responsibility, placing blame on the candidates. His public events have focused on his pet projects in Washington, which have proven unpopular with voters. On Friday, he elevated Stephen Miller, the architect of some of his most contentious policies, to White House chief of staff.

In an interview, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said the election results were "shocking" but that Trump could still steer the conversation around issues such as immigration. The governor described the GOP's current dynamic as a natural process for a party whose leader is deep in his second term.

"It just tells you that the American people, after 10 years, they're pretty much tired of whoever's in office," Stitt said. "I think people want a little more stability. They want people to be nice to people, to say, 'Hey, we're all Americans.'"

Others were more blunt.

Longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson said the midterms marked "the end of the Trump era." John Sununu, a Republican who lost his bid for a Senate seat in New Hampshire, blamed Trump.

"It seems like he or his family is in on every transaction and deal that goes on in Washington," Sununu told John Kasich, a former Republican congressman from Ohio, on SiriusXM. "Those two things, I think, caused people to say, 'You know, I just can't vote for a Republican while he's still in office.'"