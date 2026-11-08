Trump calls midterm results a 'giant step back in history' for US, vows stronger comeback

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to bounce back stronger from a massive midterm election defeat, describing the results as a "giant step back in history" for the United States, as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress.
Democrats registered sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, wresting control of the House of Representatives and the Senate from Trump's Republican Party. The results marked a significant setback for the president, with Democrats making gains in several states that had been considered Republican strongholds.
"America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the stock market, which had risen during his tenure, suffered a setback following the vote.
"But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he added.
The election results came amid voter discontent over rising living costs, inflation and the administration's policies, including its approach to immigration and the war with Iran.
Economic concerns figured prominently in the campaign, with a large section of voters expressing dissatisfaction over the cost of living.
The Democratic victories will significantly alter the political landscape in Washington, with the party set to assume control of both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January. The shift is expected to complicate Trump's legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency, while giving Democrats greater powers to scrutinise his administration through congressional hearings and investigations.
In the House, Democrats flipped several Republican-held seats, while their Senate victories included significant gains in traditionally Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Kansas. The party also made gains in Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina.
Despite the setback, Trump has maintained a defiant stance, with the White House signalling no immediate change in its policy direction.
On Friday, Trump announced that hardline immigration adviser Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, with Miller set to assume the position on Monday. Miller, who has served as deputy chief of staff for policy, has been a key architect of Trump's immigration and deportation policies.
The appointment has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have vowed to oppose Miller and hold the administration accountable. With control of Congress shifting to the opposition, Democrats are preparing for a confrontation with the White House over its policies and executive actions.
Democratic leaders have pledged to hold the Trump administration to account and fight "every step of the way" against Miller, whose hardline immigration agenda has been a major point of contention between the two parties.