Trump calls midterm results a 'giant step back in history' for US, vows stronger comeback

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to bounce back stronger from a massive midterm election defeat, describing the results as a "giant step back in history" for the United States, as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats registered sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, wresting control of the House of Representatives and the Senate from Trump's Republican Party. The results marked a significant setback for the president, with Democrats making gains in several states that had been considered Republican strongholds.

"America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the stock market, which had risen during his tenure, suffered a setback following the vote.

"But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he added.