G7 talks in Paris to focus on unresolved global crises with questions over US approach

PARIS: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies began two days of talks in Paris on Monday as they grapple with multiple unresolved global crises amid questions about how US President Donald Trump will approach foreign policy after his Republican Party's heavy losses in the midterm elections.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to face questions about whether the administration will shift its positions on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy security and artificial intelligence. Those issues will dominate discussions among top diplomats from the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Monday and Tuesday.

It is Rubio's first overseas trip since last week's midterm elections that dealt Republicans severe losses and cost them control of Congress, partly because of deeply unpopular policies such as the Iran war. The talks also come amid major protests across Europe, including in the French capital.

US politics likely to surface at allies' meeting

Asked about allies wanting to know what comes next after the elections, Rubio told reporters that the countries he is meeting with this week understand American politics and "they, too, have experienced divisions in government and divisions in their own system."

There has been little sign that the Democrats' gains will affect Trump's strategy, and his first major personnel decision has installed Stephen Miller, a hard-line supporter who has advocated extreme positions on both domestic and foreign policy, as chief of staff.

America's top diplomat is seen by many as presenting a gentler side to Trump's often brusque approach to both friends and foes, but there has been speculation — that he has denied — that he might choose to leave the administration early to prepare for a 2028 presidential run.