Joe Biden, in White House memoir, says Trump should carry weight of Jan 6 riots 'to his grave'

ATLANTA: Former U.S. President Joe Biden writes in his White House memoir that Donald Trump, at once his predecessor and successor, has deeply damaged the country and world with an administration determined to "tear down institutions and inflame hatreds."

And the 83-year-old Democrat said the 80-year-old Trump's years of lies about his 2020 defeat to Biden and the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol should "follow him to his grave."

Biden's sweeping indictment comes in the first excerpt of "Promise Me, America," published Monday by The Atlantic. The 46th president's full memoir is set for a Nov. 17 release. Biden said that while doctors are encouraged by his response to cancer treatment, his activities promoting the book will be limited because of his health.

"Donald Trump led an insurrection," Biden wrote of the attack by Trump supporters as the U.S. Congress met to certify the 2020 election won by the Democrat. "His goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office.

"The rioters weren't 'peaceful protesters," he wrote. "They came armed to stop the official certification of a legitimate election." He chided Trump for later issuing more than 1,500 pardons of the offenders.

"To this day, Trump and his supporters continue to preen and posture like they're supporters of law enforcement," Biden wrote. "Here's my view: You don't get to turn a blind eye to cops being punched, speared, sprayed, and brutalized and call yourself a friend of law enforcement. What Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten. It should follow him to his grave."