'Alcoholic's personality': Trump thanks you for your attention to these matters in his second term

Trump's decades of seeking attention

He has spent decades seeking attention, first in the New York tabloids and later as a reality television star. Attention, positive or negative, is its own reward. In the attention economy, Trump is what Wall Street might call a market maker.

The gambits often have a tenuous relationship with truth and sometimes involve misogyny or racism. They can step on the administration's other priorities and don't always bend political realities in Trump's favor (see affordability concerns and the Epstein files ).

But they're hard to ignore.

"He's saying hello to you in the morning, and he says good night to you at the end of the day," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said. "You're never not going to hear from him."

In his second term, he observed even fewer constraints on where to assert his presence, with a fondness for sports. During September alone, Trump attended three major sporting events around New York City. His visit to the US Open final forced long security lines and delayed the start of the match. The crowd — dominated by New York's elite — booed him, but that didn't matter. He was still on the stadium's big screen and all over social media.

That's where some of the biggest changes during Trump's second term have unfolded.

During his first administration, many Silicon Valley leaders were cold — or outright hostile — to Trump. He was banned from platforms including Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The leaders of those companies are now openly allied with Trump or at least friendly with him. Twitter is now named X and owned by Elon Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency during the first months of the second term and has returned to the president's orbit after a brief falling-out. Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were among the technology executives who attended Trump's inauguration last year.