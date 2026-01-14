From Minneapolis to Venezuela, Trump piles up the risks as he faces 2026 US midterm verdict

NEW YORK: It's only two weeks into the new year and US President Donald Trump has already claimed control of Venezuela, escalated threats to seize Greenland and flooded American streets with masked immigration agents.

And that's not even counting an unprecedented criminal investigation at the Federal Reserve, a cornerstone of the national economy that Trump wants to bend to his will.

Even for a president who thrives on chaos, Trump is generating a stunning level of turmoil as voters prepare to deliver their verdict on his leadership in the upcoming midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Each decision carries tremendous risks, from the possibility of an overseas quagmire to undermining the country's financial system, but Trump has barreled forward with a ferocity that has rattled even some of his Republican allies.

"The presidency has gone rogue," said historian Joanne B. Freeman, a Yale University professor. She said it's something "we haven't seen in this way before."

Trump seems undeterred by the potential blowback. Although he doesn't always follow through, he seems intent on doubling and tripling down whenever possible. "Right now I'm feeling pretty good," Trump said Tuesday in Detroit.

His speech was ostensibly arranged to refocus attention on the economy, which the president claimed is surging despite lingering concerns about higher prices.

However, he couldn't resist lashing out at Jerome Powell, who leads the Federal Reserve and has resisted Trump's pressure to lower interest rates. "That jerk will be gone soon," Trump said.