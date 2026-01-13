How NATO works at a time when Trump is threatening to seize Greenland

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize control of Greenland are straining relations with its allies in NATO and have sparked a warning that doing so by force could spell the end of the world's biggest security alliance.

Tensions have routinely spiked among some of NATO's members over the decades, notably between neighbors Greece and Turkey. But it would set a dangerous precedent should its most powerful country, the United States, annex the territory of another ally.

"One way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," Trump reaffirmed on Sunday. The White House has not ruled out the use of military force. Trump said he wants to prevent Russia or China from taking over and that making a deal would be "easier."

Greenland is a semi-autonomous island that is part of the Danish realm. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that "if the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops… including our NATO."

Decades of defending against outside threats

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed by 12 nations in 1949 to counter the security threat posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. NATO's deterrence works through a strong American troop presence in Europe, with US nuclear weapons stationed there.

Its ranks have grown since the founding Washington Treaty was signed to 32 countries after Sweden joined in 2024, worried by an increasingly aggressive Russia. Indeed, NATO officially considers its biggest threats to be Russia and international terrorism.

NATO's doors are open to any European country that wants to join and can meet the requirements and obligations. Importantly, NATO takes its decisions by consensus, so every member has a veto. The Trump administration has vetoed Ukraine's application.

NATO is built on the principle that an attack on any one of its ranks must be considered an attack on them all — the collective security guarantee enshrined in Article 5 of the treaty. The organization's credibility depends on adversaries believing that all 32 allies will make good on that pledge.

It's a political commitment and not a legal obligation that can be enforced by any court. The only time it has ever been activated was in 2001, to support the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.