California votes to redraw election boundaries to counter Trump, boost Democrats in 2026

California voted overwhelmingly to redraw its electoral districts Tuesday, in a poll Democrats called to counter efforts by US President Donald Trump to gerrymander in Republican states.

Early results showed a large majority in the traditionally liberal state voted in favor of a motion that was widely promoted as an opportunity to "stick it to Trump."

The move will help determine which party wins control of the U.S. House in 2026 and, with it, the power to thwart or advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Voters approved of Proposition 50 by a margin of two-to-one, early official results showed, with major media outlets projecting it would retain a significant majority when the final tally is counted.

Measure supported by Newsom and Obama

The measure was spearheaded by Newsom, who threw the weight of his political operation behind it in a major test of his mettle ahead of a potential 2028 presidential campaign.

"We're proud of the work that the people of the state of California did tonight to send a powerful message to... the most historically unpopular president in modern history," Newsom said as the results came in.

Newsom and his allies asked voters to approve a temporary re-drawing of electoral districts that could give the Democratic Party five more seats in the scramble for control of the US Congress in next year's midterm elections.

He cast the measure as an essential tool to fight back against Trump and protect American democracy.