Netanyahu again seeks unity government despite mandate denial

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called again Monday for a unity government that would keep him in power, a day after opposition rival Gadi Eisenkot was given a mandate to form a coalition.

"A unity government is, simply, a necessity," Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media that ignored President Isaac Herzog on Sunday formally giving Eisenkot the first chance at a government.

Eisenkot's opposition bloc received 48 out of 61 seats needed for a majority in Israel's parliament in October 27 elections. Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats.

But Eisenkot received a majority of recommendations in parties' talks with Herzog. He could rely on Arab-majority parties, which won a record 19 seats after unprecedented voter turnout on anger over racism and marginalisation by Netanyahu's far-right government.

In his video, Netanyahu warned Israelis against what he described as the threat of including Arab-Israelis in a future government.

"You cannot form a government with Hamas supporters, a government that depends on Hamas supporters," Netanyahu said Monday, repeating an often-used scare tactic against Arab-Israeli parties, which he has also accused of election fraud despite a lack of evidence.

The parties deny the charges. Eisenkot faces resistance within the opposition to including Arab-Israeli parties, which could also vote to put him in power without joining the government, leaving it fragile.