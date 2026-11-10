Brazil to present plan for moving economies toward renewable energies at UN climate talks

ANTALYA: Countries that want to wean themselves from the fossil fuels that cause climate change will get a road map aimed at guiding them on an economy-transforming journey toward renewable energies at the U.N. climate talks Tuesday.

Brazil, which ran last year's U.N. climate talks, will launch its promised road map to "transition away from fossil fuels" during this year's talks, COP31, taking place in Turkey.

It's an intricate document designed with different "levers" for nations to use to switch from coal, oil and gas to renewable energies, such as wind and solar, which don't release heat-trapping gases that lead to global warming. In a groundbreaking agreement three years ago at climate talks, the world agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels" but didn't provide guidance or details.

That's what Brazil is hoping to provide.

"What we hope to achieve with the road map is making a big problem — that is transitioning away — translating it into smaller actionable solutions," Brazil's Ana Toni, who was CEO of last year's talks, told The Associated Press. "What we want is to be very pragmatic, helping countries move forward."

Because all countries are all different, the road map is differentiated so that a nation could look at different tools and make decisions about moving away from fossil fuels, Toni said.

Some people may think this is impossible, but the road map shows that it is possible and a transition to renewable energies is inevitable, she said.

"Actually many countries are doing many things already," she added.