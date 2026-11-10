Nvidia and Jensen Huang face shareholder lawsuit alleging investors were misled about spy affair

A shareholder has sued Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, accusing them of deceiving investors in their responses to media reports about Huang's affair with a purported Chinese spy that threatens national security.

The complaint comes after President Donald Trump said the FBI is investigating the affair, which Huang has acknowledged to and apologized for. Trump said Monday that Huang told him he had no idea the person could be involved in espionage.

The affair, which is also being scrutinized by Nvidia's board, has raised concerns that Beijing is using nefarious means to gain access to Nvidia 's cutting-edge microchips which power the development of artificial intelligence but face export restrictions to China.

The complaint filed Monday in a California court says the company misled investors about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who news reports said is suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, and the national security implications.

It accuses Nvidia and Huang of failing to disclose the affair and issuing false statements about Nvidia's relationship with Alice Huang's company, which posed a "material risk" to Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.