Megaspeed says probing chip export practices after Nvidia scandal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore-based company at the centre of the scandal involving Nvidia's chief and an alleged Chinese spy said on Thursday it was investigating whether it had complied with export controls on sensitive microchips.

Megaspeed International announced the probe after Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, admitted to having an affair, reportedly with a former Megaspeed executive who the United States suspects of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The revelations have caused concern that Nvidia's cutting-edge artificial intelligence chips, purchased by Megaspeed, may have been diverted to China, circumventing US export restrictions designed to prevent Beijing from acquiring the technology.

"Megaspeed has retained a leading US law firm to lead a comprehensive census of its graphics processing units (GPUs) and independently verify its export control compliance practices," CEO Tan Yong Pong said in a statement posted on the company's website.

"Megaspeed takes its compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously. Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government," it said.