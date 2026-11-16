Ukraine hits Russia's Crimea bridge in 1,300-drone barrage

MOSCOW: Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia overnight, aiming towards Moscow and hitting a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia.

The strike on the bridge appeared to inflict only minor damage, though drew an angry response from Russian-installed officials.

Ukraine launched 1,336 drones in the barrage, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement, the second-highest daily figure so far this year, according to an AFP tally of official Russian statements.

The barrage came days before a summit in Shenzhen between President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. US officials say Russia's war against Ukraine is not expected to be a focus of the talks.

"The enemy has hit the Crimea bridge," Crimean's Russian-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. "As a result, traffic will be restricted, likely until the afternoon."

He did not say whether anyone was killed or wounded in the strike. Social media channels close to the Russian army indicated no serious damage had been sustained in the attack.

The bridge has been a key target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

It has been struck several times, including an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.

Around 600 of the drones were intercepted on approach to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The interceptions came hours after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site.

Kyiv says its retaliatory strikes are justified retribution for Moscow's own missile and drone barrages of its cities and energy grid -- attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians and regularly knock out power and heating for millions.