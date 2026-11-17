"You just feel a sense of hopelessness; you become completely despondent," she said. "Right now, in Afghanistan, there's nothing left to bring any joy or comfort. There's no travel, no parks, no schools, there's absolutely nothing."

Work was all she had left.

"But now, they won't even allow that," she said. "It's as if, for women in Afghanistan, working has become a crime."

Despite the salon ban, she decided to open her own. Demand was high, particularly for weddings, where women are expected to sport elaborate hairstyles and makeup.

She rented an apartment and bought equipment. Soon, she had about 30 clients. With her husband among the millions of Afghan men unable to find work, it was a lifeline.

But authorities found her secret salon. Their raid took all the equipment, nearly all the furniture.

"I felt completely hopeless," she said. "If my work, the only thing that gave me any sense of purpose, is taken away, what am I left with? How am I supposed to feed my children? How am I supposed to cover household expenses? I reached a point of total despair and thought: 'I'm just going to leave.'"

But clients kept calling, and she had bills to pay. Eventually, she decided to try again. She rented another apartment and reopened. Now she has seven employees – young women supporting their own families.

One recent October day, the salon was full of women getting wedding makeovers. They lay on cushions on the floor as beauticians brushed powder onto their cheeks.

The atmosphere was light, but with an undercurrent of fear.

"Every time there's a knock on the door," the salon owner said, "I worry the Taliban might be on the other side."

Soccer was her life, and it's still her passion

As a teenager, all her ambitions were tied up in soccer. And it looked as if her dreams were coming true: She was picked for the national team. But two years later, the ban on women's sports crushed them.

Plunged into depression, she spent six months barely leaving her room.

Her family was worried, and she knew she had to find a way out. Eventually, she started playing again – not on pitches, but in the cramped confines of her home.

She also started boxing, turning a stack of old car tires into a rudimentary punching bag. It helped her work through her emotions, she said.

Her true love is still soccer. Unable to play properly herself, she's decided to pass on her knowledge and skills to a new generation. She coaches a small group of young boys in her home's tiny walled courtyard.

"I saw in them the same dreams and the same passion I had held during my own childhood," she said, tears welling in her eyes. "It feels really good for me to train with them. Sometimes, I see myself in them."