The US has proposed stricter rules for employment-based green cards for foreign workers to ensure Americans get priority in recruitment for jobs ranging from physical therapists and nurses to highly skilled professionals.

The Department of Labour on Tuesday proposed a new rule to modernise the labour market test under the Programme Electronic Review Management (PERM) immigrant visa process, marking the first major revision of the rules in 20 years.

Under the proposed changes, employers would be prohibited from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers. The rule would require employers to level the playing field during recruitment by using the same channels and methods to advertise vacancies.

The proposal seeks to replace traditional print advertisements with online recruitment through employer websites, job portals, social media platforms, job fairs and campus recruitment.

It would also extend the minimum advertising period for vacancies from the existing 30 days to 90 calendar days and require employers to demonstrate that they had made genuine efforts to recruit qualified American workers.

“This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour,” Secretary of Labour Keith Sonderling said.

The department also proposed eliminating the administrative exemption that allowed employers to bypass the statutory labour market test for certain occupations.

Under the revised framework, employers recruiting physical therapists, nurses and candidates for positions requiring exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would have to consider qualified American applicants.

The proposal also seeks to strengthen safeguards for American workers who have been laid off. Employers would be required to continue considering qualified laid-off workers throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

It would also bar certain employers who have laid off American workers within the preceding two years from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar positions.

PERM labour certification is the first step for most US employers seeking to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency.

Under the existing process, employers must test the domestic labour market and establish that no able, willing, qualified and available American worker has applied for the position.

The Labour Department said the current rules no longer reflect contemporary recruitment practices and allow some employers to use different hiring procedures for sponsored positions than those followed for regular vacancies.

(With inputs from PTI)