KYIV: A third Ukrainian aerial attack in four days on the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia and illegally annexed Crimea halted rail traffic across the span, a Russian official said Thursday, after earlier strikes shut down the road section of the landmark that is a symbol of Moscow's invasion.

Train traffic across the bridge stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it was to be restored starting from around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.

The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met in China with President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as demonstrate that Kyiv still holds cards in the war and undermine Russia's argument that its victory is inevitable.

Putin vowed to retaliate, but in the meantime said he has ordered that the bridge be closed to the transport of military hardware or ammunition.

"We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that," he told reporters in Shenzhen, China.

The attack came hours before the start of talks in Berlin between U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside European leaders.