US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday adopted a joint Declaration on Peace following their first-ever trilateral meeting in China's southern city of Shenzhen, agreeing to work towards reducing nuclear risks, preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and maintaining global strategic stability.
The declaration, issued after around 90 minutes of talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, reaffirmed that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought".
The three countries also agreed to engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to the joint statement released by the Kremlin and Chinese state media.
The leaders further committed to pursuing reforms at the United Nations to enable the organisation to respond more effectively to global challenges. They also agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining stable energy flows.
Another significant aspect of the declaration was the leaders' position on the International Criminal Court (ICC). The three countries reaffirmed the importance of state consent and immunity for state officials, saying the ICC and similar international bodies should not abuse their jurisdiction.
The provision is particularly significant for Putin, who is wanted by the court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
However, the declaration made no specific mention of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, despite Trump saying he had raised both conflicts during the discussions.
Speaking after the meeting, Putin described the talks as "open and candid" and said they had been highly productive. He said he and Trump shared common ground on several issues and praised the US President's efforts to resolve international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.
"I have no doubt that President Trump genuinely strives to resolve conflicts," Putin said, according to the Associated Press.
The Russian President also said the discussions covered potential reforms at the United Nations, the International Criminal Court, nuclear non-proliferation and maritime law. He said the talks had helped the three sides better understand each other.
Xi described the meeting as positive, constructive and fruitful, and called for regular high-level exchanges between the three countries to strengthen strategic stability.
"As long as dialogue does not stop, doors remain open, there is hope for peace," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.
He also called for mechanisms to improve crisis communication and prevent miscalculations between the three nuclear powers. Urging the countries to move beyond a Cold War mentality, Xi said they should respect each other's legitimate security concerns and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.
The Chinese President also called for the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons and the creation of a nuclear-free world, warning against the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear conflict.
Putin, meanwhile, invoked the three countries' shared history as victors in World War II and founding members of the United Nations, saying they had a common responsibility to maintain international peace and security.
The summit marked an unprecedented diplomatic engagement between the leaders of the world's three major nuclear powers, against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran.
Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate discussions with Xi and Putin. His meeting with Xi lasted around an hour, while his separate engagement with Putin lasted approximately 40 minutes.
Trump had earlier said the gathering offered an opportunity to make history and discuss ways to reduce the threat posed by nuclear weapons.
The meeting was held without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European representatives, drawing attention to concerns that decisions affecting Ukraine's future could be discussed without Kyiv's participation.
Ahead of the summit, analysts had cautioned against expecting a major geopolitical breakthrough, with AFP reporting that the meeting was likely to be more symbolic than substantive. The adoption of a joint declaration, however, provided a formal outcome to the historic gathering.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also played down the significance of the summit, saying the three leaders fundamentally disagreed on several issues and were unlikely to reach a common position on major international questions.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)