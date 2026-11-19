US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday adopted a joint Declaration on Peace following their first-ever trilateral meeting in China's southern city of Shenzhen, agreeing to work towards reducing nuclear risks, preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and maintaining global strategic stability.

The declaration, issued after around 90 minutes of talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, reaffirmed that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought".

The three countries also agreed to engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to the joint statement released by the Kremlin and Chinese state media.

The leaders further committed to pursuing reforms at the United Nations to enable the organisation to respond more effectively to global challenges. They also agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining stable energy flows.

Another significant aspect of the declaration was the leaders' position on the International Criminal Court (ICC). The three countries reaffirmed the importance of state consent and immunity for state officials, saying the ICC and similar international bodies should not abuse their jurisdiction.

The provision is particularly significant for Putin, who is wanted by the court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

However, the declaration made no specific mention of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, despite Trump saying he had raised both conflicts during the discussions.