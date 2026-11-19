Shenzhen: The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held an unprecedented summit in China on Thursday, with Donald Trump saying the three men were "making history".

The meeting behind closed doors between Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Kylin Villa in Shenzhen ended after an hour and 20 minutes.

At the start the three men made opening remarks touching on weighty topics from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine as they met around a large, dark round table with a pink flower arrangement at its centre.

"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China," Trump said.

"So in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history," he added.

The summit, which analysts expect to be heavier in symbolism than breakthroughs, comes with Russia's Ukraine offensive approaching the five-year mark, and has sparked both alarm and derision around the world.

Xi told his counterparts that the three countries should "jointly safeguard world peace and stability", while Putin said they had a shared interest to resolve the Ukraine war.

"Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, adding they had a "shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security".

He said the closed-door discussions would also touch on food and energy security -- both of which have been upended by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

Trump is bogged down by his war with Iran that has choked oil supplies and pushed up consumer prices worldwide, while an ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.