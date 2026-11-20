KYIV: Russian missiles and drones hammered targets across Ukraine in a prolonged nighttime attack, officials said Friday, hours after Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against Kyiv for aerial strikes this week on a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland that is vital for Moscow's war effort.

The strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area.

The attack fit the pattern of Moscow's heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the one on the Kerch Bridge, and added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing U.S.-mediated efforts to end the war, which began after Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Both sides have continued to bombard each other even as U.S. President Donald Trump and his envoys work to find a settlement.

Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff. Another envoy, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is "comfortable" with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise.

Zelenskyy appeared unimpressed with Moscow's strategy of attempting to redefine international security arrangements. He said on Friday on X that Russia launched the overnight attack "following weak meetings in China and the actual failure of (Putin's) attempt to somehow 'redraw' the world."

Moscow and Kyiv are still far apart on the possible terms for a peace deal. The U.S.-led talks are expected to continue but no date is set for a next meeting.