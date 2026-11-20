Summit images were a diplomatic win despite lack of substance

Although the trilateral meeting produced no major breakthroughs, the image of Xi, Trump and Putin seated at an enormous round table with Xi at the center will become part of diplomatic history.

"For most, the image was a suggestion that the world increasingly revolves around Beijing's power and preferences," Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in an article. "And for U.S. allies in particular, it was unsettling because it suggested that Washington will prioritize engagement with the other great powers over that with its own partners."

"Xi's clearest diplomatic gain in Shenzhen was bringing Trump and Putin to the same table," said Yaqi Li, a Chinese foreign policy researcher at Singapore's ISEAS — Yusof Ishak Institute.

China has positioned itself as a force for global stability in recent years. Xi started the meeting with Trump and Putin with a reminder of how the three countries fought together in World War II.

"History is the best textbook," Xi said, presenting the talks as a way to push for peace for humanity. "We must remember history, learn from it and work together to shape the future."

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration that was light on commitments and did not tackle major issues in a substantive way.

"They're using this opportunity … to highlight that China is a great power, and they're in a different status relative to other countries," said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University.

On Friday, meetings between Xi and other foreign leaders continued. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated him.

"You were successful in handling President Trump and President Putin together. That takes only President Xi, I don't know anyone else who can do that," he said.