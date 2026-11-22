ANTALYA: Several nations and blocs, including the European Union, the Marshall Islands and Panama, objected to a draft of the final agreement at United Nations climate talks because it failed to mention fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming, or specifically call for a move away from climate-polluting coal, oil and gas.

Delegates said the current draft falls far short of what is needed to deal with the worsening impacts of climate change.

"It's unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels," Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's climate minister, speaking on behalf of the EU, said at the climate talks running more than 44 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya. This is the longest any climate talks have run overtime.

Russia, however, supported the decision to leave the explicit mention of "fossil fuels" out of the final deal.

The draft from Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, co-president of the two-week conference in Antalya, Turkey, called COP31, was released before a final meeting was called on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, Kurum gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or request changes before the draft was to be presented to what may be the summit's final meeting, where countries will either accept, reject or express their reservations about the agreement.

Several nations have raised serious objections to the draft, which needs near-unanimous consensus for approval.

Speaking at the meeting, Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, said, "With all due respect Mr. President, you have not shown respect to a group of 54 countries (from Africa) and my country (Ghana) for that matter."

Confusion ensued at the meeting Kurum was caught on a hot mic telling U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell, "to sit down," as Stiell tried to advise him on proceedings onstage.

The proposal includes a specific goal for supporting technology that captures carbon pollution and stores it, which is hotly debated and backed by the oil industry.