JERUSALEM: Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming the next Israeli government, has invited the right-wing Likud party of caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for coalition talks, his party said on Saturday.

Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party said the talks, scheduled to begin on Sunday, reflected a "genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government".

Former military chief Eisenkot has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu, after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

Saturday's announcement comes as Eisenkot's wide-ranging camp faces divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a national unity government with Netanyahu's bloc.

"In an effort to pursue every option for forming a new government, Yashar Chair Gadi Eisenkot has instructed the party's negotiating team to invite its Likud counterparts to a marathon series of talks beginning with the meeting already scheduled for tomorrow," the party said in a statement.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, an important figure in Eisenkot's camp, on Saturday called for a "Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot" and said his party would refuse to join up with Netanyahu or his bloc.

Netanyahu has been pushing hard for a national unity government, which he says is needed to guarantee Israel's security.