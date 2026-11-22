In a separate incident, houses belonging to three former Awami League lawmakers were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali between Thursday night and Friday evening, Prothom Alo reported.

Clashes also broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters in Bera municipality of Pabna district on Saturday. The violence, which began around 11 am and continued into the afternoon, prompted police to fire rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the groups, The Daily Star reported.

Amid the escalating unrest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 95 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order. Two battalions have been stationed in Gopalganj.

According to a BGB headquarters statement, personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar on the instructions of the Home Ministry.

Security has also been tightened around key installations and industrial zones. BGB headquarters is monitoring live footage from drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment round the clock, bd24news reported.

The latest violence comes amid heightened political tensions over the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi earlier this month seeking a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her planned return in December. The interim government had revoked her passport and identity card after she left the country.

The Awami League subsequently announced a week-long protest programme demanding her return, culminating in a nationwide shutdown on November 19. The protests were accompanied by arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes in several districts.

At least four people were killed in separate incidents earlier in the week, including three BNP and affiliated group members in Narail and Faridpur. A bus helper was also burnt alive after unidentified assailants set fire to parked buses in Pirojpur.

Attacks on police facilities, lawmakers' residences and vehicles have also been reported across several districts, leading to further security deployments.

Hasina's proposed return and the demand for her extradition have remained major points of friction between Dhaka and New Delhi. Both the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and the subsequent BNP government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have pressed India to extradite her.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. Dhaka has insisted that she be brought back under the existing extradition treaty rather than return as an ordinary traveller.

Hasina, who has denied the charges, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before a court.

(With inputs from PTI)