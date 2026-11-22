Nearly 30 houses were set ablaze in a village in Bangladesh's Narail district following attacks on properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists, as political violence spread to several parts of the country, prompting authorities to intensify security deployments.
The attacks took place in Bendarchar village under Kalia upazila from Friday afternoon till midnight, with several houses and shops also vandalised and looted, Prothom Alo reported.
Among the properties targeted were the residences of former Awami League lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, former Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and local party general secretary Krishnapada Ghosh.
Fire service personnel who reached the village around 8 pm found 20 to 30 houses engulfed in flames, the report said.
Residents alleged that supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had vandalised, looted and torched around 50 houses and shops. Local BNP leaders, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.
Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam confirmed that several houses, including those belonging to a former lawmaker, had been vandalised. He said five to six houses were set on fire and confirmed attacks on the residences of Mukti and Ghosh. However, the administration was yet to establish who was behind the violence.
An investigation is underway, the report said.
In a statement, Narail district police said relatives and supporters of two BNP leaders killed in violence last week had gathered in Bendarchar on Friday afternoon and attacked properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists allegedly involved in the killings. Police said they brought the situation under control and deployed additional personnel.
Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder separately told Prothom Alo that three to four houses had been attacked and vandalised.
The violence followed the killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders in an attack on a motorcycle procession organised by the party in Narail on November 18.
In a separate incident, houses belonging to three former Awami League lawmakers were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali between Thursday night and Friday evening, Prothom Alo reported.
Clashes also broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters in Bera municipality of Pabna district on Saturday. The violence, which began around 11 am and continued into the afternoon, prompted police to fire rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the groups, The Daily Star reported.
Amid the escalating unrest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 95 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order. Two battalions have been stationed in Gopalganj.
According to a BGB headquarters statement, personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar on the instructions of the Home Ministry.
Security has also been tightened around key installations and industrial zones. BGB headquarters is monitoring live footage from drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment round the clock, bd24news reported.
The latest violence comes amid heightened political tensions over the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.
Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi earlier this month seeking a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her planned return in December. The interim government had revoked her passport and identity card after she left the country.
The Awami League subsequently announced a week-long protest programme demanding her return, culminating in a nationwide shutdown on November 19. The protests were accompanied by arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes in several districts.
At least four people were killed in separate incidents earlier in the week, including three BNP and affiliated group members in Narail and Faridpur. A bus helper was also burnt alive after unidentified assailants set fire to parked buses in Pirojpur.
Attacks on police facilities, lawmakers' residences and vehicles have also been reported across several districts, leading to further security deployments.
Hasina's proposed return and the demand for her extradition have remained major points of friction between Dhaka and New Delhi. Both the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and the subsequent BNP government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have pressed India to extradite her.
Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. Dhaka has insisted that she be brought back under the existing extradition treaty rather than return as an ordinary traveller.
Hasina, who has denied the charges, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before a court.
(With inputs from PTI)