Police have blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of the incidents. The party has been barred from political activities and elections following Hasina's ouster in August 2024.

In anticipation of possible sabotage, law enforcement agencies have drawn up special security arrangements for Dhaka, Gopalganj and other districts considered Awami League strongholds, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.

Additional police personnel will be deployed in these areas throughout December, while intelligence surveillance has been intensified across the country.

Inspector General of Police Md Ali Hossain Fakir has issued special instructions to police superintendents in all 64 districts, commissioners of eight metropolitan police units and deputy inspectors general of eight ranges to take action against those involved in sabotage.

Additional Inspector General Md Ahsan Habib Palash said the police were fully prepared to deal with any attempts at sabotage.

Gopalganj, Hasina's home district and a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed several incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days.

On November 10, police vehicles were set on fire during clashes, with police accusing Awami League leaders and activists of involvement. Further incidents of violence and vandalism were reported in the district on Sunday.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gopalganj to prevent possible sabotage, with additional forces to be mobilised if required. Ten platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with personnel of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), have also been deployed, according to a police source.

Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur fall under the Dhaka Police Range. Deputy Inspector General Md Mostafizur Rahman said security arrangements had been put in place across the four districts after an assessment of possible threats.

Security has also been stepped up around the Padma Bridge, along highways and on roads in municipal areas. Police are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of people and property, he said.

The heightened security comes as Hasina has reportedly begun preparations for her return to Bangladesh next month. Last week, she sought a new passport and national identity card through a counsel in a letter emailed to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

In the letter, the 79-year-old former prime minister requested Acting High Commissioner to take necessary steps to issue the documents.

However, Hasina faces serious legal challenges in Bangladesh, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising that led to her removal from power.

She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings. The Bangladesh government, meanwhile, has ruled out issuing her any travel document or passport, describing her as a "fugitive terrorist" and a "dictator".

Dhaka has also sought her extradition from India, where she took refuge after fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024. New Delhi has acknowledged receiving the extradition requests but is yet to announce a decision, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.

Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years. Her government faced allegations of widespread human rights violations and suppression of political dissent.

(With inputs from PTI)