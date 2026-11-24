Singapore is working with the US to stop companies "exploiting" the Southeast Asian nation as they reroute US microchips to other destinations, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

Wong told reporters in Australia that Singapore was not involved in the US investigation into AI chip giant Nvidia, but was conducting its own investigation into breaches by companies of Singapore law.

"We are also looking at companies that may be using Singapore and exploiting Singapore's position to tranship and reroute chips through Singapore to other parts of Southeast Asia or to other countries," Wong said.

Nvidia has been caught in a scandal since revelations of newly-reinstated boss Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, linked to Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Wong said Singapore had investigated Megaspeed and Huang.

"With Alice Huang, we took her in, we investigated her, but we eventually released her because there was no basis for further prosecution. America understands what we have done," he said.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Megaspeed of steering Nvidia AI chips to China, and the US government has said it is investigating Megaspeed over chip exports.