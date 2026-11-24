HONG KONG: Asian stocks advanced after a rally on Wall Street as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia’s CEO, while U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell.

Taiwan’s Taiex led gains in Asian markets, climbing more than 9%, driven by gains of nearly 10% for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Mediatek.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.5% to 5,014.41 as Samsung Electronics rose 7.5% and SK Hynix gained 8.6%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9% to 58,654.40. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 10.5% and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 14.1%.

“We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to NVIDIA as the CEO,” said Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan.

“It is obviously a big surprise and a knock-on effect will be through Asia,” Newman said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.2% higher to 22,432.45, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.7% to 3,563.58.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7% to 8,718.80.

Nvidia led a thunderous rally Monday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 surged 4.7% and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The Nasdaq composite jumped 6.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 3%.

Even before Wall Street opened for the day, trading in the futures market suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt the seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 more than 10% below its all-time high set last month.

Then came the bombshell about Huang’s return to Nvidia, even though its board is still investigating whether he was the target of a foreign spy and created any national-security concerns.