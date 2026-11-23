NEW YORK: Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive in a stunning reversal that the company said followed input from "senior levels" of the US government.

Huang resigned two weeks ago over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China, a departure that sent Wall Street tumbling and stoked fears for a US economy reliant on the AI investment boom.

US stocks bounced early Monday after the news emerged, with Nvidia rocketing about 26 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than five percent.

US President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged Nvidia to rehire him, welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

It said input from senior government officials had left it confident that his return posed no national security risk, but did not name the officials or say what they told the board.

Board chair Harvey Jones said directors believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia" and that his return serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones will remain chair, and chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO.