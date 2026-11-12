Why is Nvidia so powerful in the AI world, and what could Jensen Huang’s scandal really cost?

The world’s biggest AI chip company

Nvidia is the world’s biggest supplier of the high-end chips used for AI and data centres, with some estimates putting its market share over 80%.

The now multi-trillion-dollar company got its start making chips called graphic processing units (GPUs), used largely for video games. However, these chips – and their successors – turned out to be ideal for the kind of number-crunching needed for training and using AI models.

Other companies such as Google and AMD have tried to make chips that can compete with Nvidia for speed and efficiency, however neither has been able to displace Nvidia from its dominance of the AI market.

Why China may be interested

As a consequence, Nvidia has played a key role in the US government’s strategy to stall China’s development of AI. Sales of Nvidia’s most powerful chips to China have been restricted since 2022 – though the restrictions were somewhat relaxed last year.

However, Chinese enterprises have repeatedly tested the boundaries of US sanctions. Southeast Asian companies including Megaspeed, Alice Huang’s former employer, have been accused of buying up Nvidia chips and exporting them into China.

Jensen Huang has lobbied intently for a relaxation of US chip export restrictions, which is being seen in a new light after the revelation of his relationship with Alice Huang.

Skipping the sanctions

Trade records indicate over US$3 billion in chips crossed from Singapore to China in a single year, alongside similar volumes from Malaysia.

Selling access to banned Nvidia chips to Chinese companies has also become a growth industry.

Nvidia’s value has soared with the AI boom. However, its share price has fallen after the disclosure of the Huang incident, with some analysts asking whether the company propped up sales figures by ignoring sanctions. It has also been reported that an Nvidia executive leaned on US officials to halt an investigation into the firm’s relationship with Megaspeed.