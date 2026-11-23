Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia as chief executive, just days after his resignation over a spy scandal involving a woman he admitted having an affair with, has underscored his extraordinary influence over the chipmaker and the wider artificial intelligence industry.
The company's board reinstated Huang on Monday, reversing its decision to accept his resignation on November 12. The move followed a campaign by investors, technology executives and prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, to bring him back.
The board's decision came six days after its chairman told investors that Nvidia did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO".
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.
Trump, who has a close personal relationship with the Nvidia co-founder, called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board's decision in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
"I believe my intervention was very important," Trump said.
The president said he spoke to Huang about his return on Sunday, and the CEO assured him he would work harder than before his fall. Trump also said his administration had assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return.
"The board decided to do what we wanted them to do," the president said.
Trump declined to say whether he had called into the board meeting, though he said, "Basically, I was represented at the board."
Trump also posted a doctored version of the famous photograph of him raising his fist after surviving a 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Huang, who brandished a red bra beneath an Nvidia flag.
"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," he wrote on Truth Social.
The image appeared to allude to the scandal that forced Huang to resign less than two weeks earlier following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
The campaign to bring Huang back
The push to reinstate Huang began within hours of his resignation, led by investors and executives with deep stakes in the AI boom, several of them with close ties to Trump.
From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk, Silicon Valley has long rallied behind influential founders seen as inseparable from the companies they built. Huang has emerged as the industry's latest figure to be defended at all costs.
The idea is central to the industry's mythology, often distilled as "founder mode" -- the belief that companies thrive when founders stay hands-on rather than ceding control to executives.
The spy scandal that pushed Huang out of Nvidia was treated by a powerful section of the industry as a threat to that ethos, something to be fought rather than accepted as a verdict.
Less known to the public is Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, who, along with Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner, wrote to Nvidia's board two days after Huang's resignation, urging a "slow, measured, and deliberate" leadership search that kept open "the potential return of Jensen Huang".
Their funds together hold billions of dollars in Nvidia stock.
An open letter titled "Stand With Jensen", signed by Musk, Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Y Combinator head Garry Tan, called for Huang's reinstatement pending an independent investigation.
Its organisers said it had attracted more than 200,000 signatures, including thousands of people who identified themselves as Nvidia employees.
"The mistake has been corrected," Musk posted on Monday, one of the loudest voices in the campaign.
Hours before Huang's departure was announced, Musk had responded to a post urging him to hire Huang by saying: "That would be an honor."
The next day, he said he was signing a petition for Huang's reinstatement and later likened his ouster to kicking Michael Jordan off a basketball team.
The man at the centre of the AI boom
Huang, 63, has come to be seen as more than the leader of a single company. He is viewed as a central figure in an AI-driven economic boom that has made Nvidia one of the world's most valuable companies.
The chipmaker's processors, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), have become essential to the development of artificial intelligence, powering systems behind tools such as ChatGPT.
Nvidia's rise has made Huang one of the world's richest people, with a fortune estimated at around $160 billion by Forbes, thanks to the roughly 4% stake he holds in the company he founded three decades ago with two friends in a Silicon Valley diner.
Unknown to much of the public just four years ago, Huang has rapidly emerged as a high-profile tech entrepreneur, drawing stadium crowds as he presents components central to the development of AI.
Under Huang, Nvidia has also become one of the industry's main financiers, taking stakes in startups and cloud providers that buy its products and guaranteeing their data centre deals. He is credited with holding that network together.
Many of the deals, Musk wrote on X on November 14, were "a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract".
Huang is now back to hold it all together.
A scandal that shook Nvidia
Huang was forced out on November 12 after a scandal over his personal life erupted. He admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is under investigation for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to Nvidia's top-line chips. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.
US officials believe Alice Huang was working for Chinese intelligence. The New York Times reported on Sunday that she had been in contact with an official from China's top spy agency during the secret relationship.
The allegations raised national security concerns around Huang's position, given his close ties with Trump and his role in the AI industry.
Huang has become an informal adviser to Trump on AI and travelled with the US president aboard Air Force One to Beijing earlier this year.
The Nvidia board said on Monday it was satisfied with Huang's "candor and ability to lead".
The episode has drawn comparisons with the brief ouster of Sam Altman at OpenAI in November 2023, shortly before Thanksgiving.
OpenAI's board fired Altman, saying he had not been consistently candid with directors, but reinstated him five days later after nearly all the company's staff threatened to quit and Microsoft offered to hire him.
"Huang has become so central to Nvidia's identity and the broader AI trade that his departure fueled uncertainty during an already volatile period for the industry," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.
"His return may help restore investor confidence, but the upheaval echoes Sam Altman's brief ouster and reinstatement at OpenAI, raising similar questions about corporate governance and the outsized influence of individual leaders over the future of AI," he added.
The episode also recalls Apple's decision to oust Steve Jobs in 1985, widely seen as one of the technology industry's major missteps. Jobs returned more than a decade later and led the company to heights few had imagined.
From Taiwan to Silicon Valley
Huang's journey from his birthplace in Taipei in 1963 to the top of the technology industry has often been framed as an American success story.
At nine, he was sent with his brother to boarding school in Kentucky. His uncle had recommended the institution to his Taiwanese parents, believing it to be prestigious, though it was actually a school for troubled youth.
Too young to be a student, Huang boarded there but attended a nearby public school alongside the children of tobacco farmers. With poor English, he was bullied and made to clean toilets during what became a two-year ordeal.
"We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough," he recounted in an interview with US broadcaster NPR. But "the ending of the story is I loved the time I was there."
His parents, who had by then settled in Oregon, brought him home. He graduated from university at 20 and went on to work at AMD and then LSI Logic, designing chips -- a field that had become his passion.
Huang wanted to go further and founded Nvidia in 1993 to "solve problems that normal computers can't", using semiconductors powerful enough to handle 3D graphics, he said during an interview on the "No Priors" podcast.
Nvidia created the first GPU in 1999, positioning itself at the intersection of video games, data centres, cloud computing and, eventually, generative AI.
A high-profile, demanding leader
Huang is known for his black T-shirt and leather jacket, sports an Nvidia logo tattoo and has a taste for sports cars.
One former high-ranking Nvidia employee described him to AFP as "the most driven person" he'd ever met.
He has rejected calls to deliberately slow AI development, even as some insiders warn the technology could threaten human existence within a decade. "That kind of narrative is dramatic, it gets a lot of attention," but "it's not grounded on facts," he told CBS News in September.
"We should go as fast as we can" on AI, he said.
In Taiwan, where he was born, Huang is received like a megastar. Fans crowd him for autographs and selfies, while journalists follow him to the barber shop and his favourite night market.
Nvidia had taken care to project a drama-free image of its chief executive. But a former employee described him as a "very paradoxical" individual, protective of employees but also capable, within Nvidia's executive circle, of "ripping people to shreds" over mistakes or poor decisions.
(With inputs from AFP and AP)