Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia as chief executive, just days after his resignation over a spy scandal involving a woman he admitted having an affair with, has underscored his extraordinary influence over the chipmaker and the wider artificial intelligence industry.

The company's board reinstated Huang on Monday, reversing its decision to accept his resignation on November 12. The move followed a campaign by investors, technology executives and prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, to bring him back.

The board's decision came six days after its chairman told investors that Nvidia did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO".

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Trump, who has a close personal relationship with the Nvidia co-founder, called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board's decision in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

"I believe my intervention was very important," Trump said.

The president said he spoke to Huang about his return on Sunday, and the CEO assured him he would work harder than before his fall. Trump also said his administration had assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return.

"The board decided to do what we wanted them to do," the president said.

Trump declined to say whether he had called into the board meeting, though he said, "Basically, I was represented at the board."

Trump also posted a doctored version of the famous photograph of him raising his fist after surviving a 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Huang, who brandished a red bra beneath an Nvidia flag.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," he wrote on Truth Social.

The image appeared to allude to the scandal that forced Huang to resign less than two weeks earlier following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.