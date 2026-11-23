TOKYO: American AI chip giant Nvidia has been caught in a scandal since revelations of newly-reinstated boss Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Here is a timeline:

October 29: The report

The New York Times reports that Huang, the Nvidia chief executive and co-founder, was the target of a Chinese spy plot.

The newspaper says US intelligence officials had concluded that Alice Huang -- a Chinese executive linked to Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International -- had been funnelling information to Beijing.

It adds that Megaspeed is suspected of steering Nvidia AI chips to China, citing unnamed sources.

October 31: Trump support

US President Donald Trump voices his support for the "brilliant" Nvidia chief and says Washington is looking on "very closely".

November 9: Huang admits affair

Nvidia's board announces it has opened a probe into Jensen Huang after he acknowledges an extramarital affair, for which he is "deeply sorry".

China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun rejects the spying allegations as "entirely baseless vilification and smearing".

US-based Rosen Law Firm says it has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Huang and Nvidia of failing to disclose information to shareholders about his links to a suspected Chinese spy.

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares fall as much as eight percent during trading, wiping out around $300 billion in market value.

November 11: Hong Kong passport

Taiwan's immigration agency says that Alice Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter the island.

The suspected spy had been seen at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei.