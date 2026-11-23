Coming to America

Huang was born in Taiwan and then spent some time in Thailand after his father moved the family there for work. His parents then sent him to the United States when he was 9, along with his older brother. They lived with an uncle in Tacoma, Washington, who soon enrolled them in the Oneida Baptist Institute in Kentucky, believing it to be a prestigious boarding school.

It turned out to be a religious reform school. The institute was only a high school at the time, so the boys attended a local public elementary school while living in the dorm. Huang has told interviewers he scrubbed toilets in the dorm, taught an illiterate bunk mate how to read, and was bullied for being Chinese.

“And the kids were really tough,” Huang told NPR in 2012. “They all had pocket knives — and when they get in fights, it's not pretty. Kids get hurt.”

But he also said he loved his time there. Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, donated USD 2 million to the institute for a new girls' dorm and classroom that opened in 2019.

Huang's parents later came to the United States and the family reunited in Oregon, where he attended high school, graduating early after skipping two grades.

At Oregon State University, Huang studied electrical engineering in a class that had about 250 students, only three of whom were female, including his future wife, Lori, who was on his lab team.

“I suggested that we ought to do homework together every weekend. That was my way of asking a girl out for a date, I guess,” he said in a 2025 interview with the Computer History Museum. “My pickup line was you wanna see my homework?”

The couple worked as chip designers in Silicon Valley, with Huang earning his graduate degree from Stanford University in 1992. They reportedly have two children.

In a June interview with The Associated Press in Texas, Huang said many people are unaware he is actually “deeply boring.”

“I worry about my family, I care about my family. I worry about my job, I care about my company — I cycle through those two things. I am doing one of those two things at all times,” he said, adding that he gets the most joy out of watching "Kingdom of Heaven," his favorite movie, with his family.

“Nothing gives me more joy than to hang out with my family and that's all I do. Between those two things, that's all I do," Jensen said.

In 1995, the company showed off its graphics chip technology to Associated Press Television News.

“The nature of our technology is to accelerate multimedia applications for the consumer," said Huang, wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.