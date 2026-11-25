JAKARTA: Rescuers in Indonesia recovered more bodies from an unauthorized gold mine Wednesday and searched for 17 other miners believed trapped inside by flooding, raising the confirmed number of deaths to nine.

The miners were digging for grains of gold late Monday when heavy rain caused the nearby Ciseureuh River to overflow into a mine shaft in the Bogor regency of West Java province.

The shaft, estimated to be about 100 meters (330 feet) deep, is located in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.

Eleven miners escaped from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the shaft, West Java police spokesperson Hendra Rochmawan said. Local miners and residents initially tried to pump water from the site themselves before the situation became unmanageable.

Authorities were not immediately notified because the miners were operating illegally, officials said.

"The problem was that nobody reported it and nobody wanted to report it because the activity was illegal," said Muhammad Adam Hamdani, head of emergency and logistics at the Bogor disaster mitigation agency.

Rochmawan said police first received reports of trapped miners about 16 hours after the flooding occurred. After an initial assessment by local authorities, firefighters and other agencies, state-owned mining company PT Antam forwarded a formal report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency shortly after midnight Wednesday, triggering a full-scale rescue operation.