A court in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Donetsk region has jailed a Colombian for 20 years, saying he was a mercenary fighting for Kyiv, Russia said on Thursday.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said the court "has handed down a verdict in the criminal case against 33-year-old Colombian national Cristian Morales Mendoza," adding he was "a mercenary in an armed conflict".

Both Moscow and Kyiv have recruited thousands of foreigners in their armies since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Last month, the South American country's foreign ministry reported that over 250 Colombians have died and almost 1,000 have disappeared while fighting in the war.

In Ukraine, 162 Colombians had died and 666 had disappeared, while on the Russian side, 94 had perished and 297 were missing, the ministry said.

The United Nations estimates that at least 10,000 Colombian mercenaries are fighting abroad, lured by often false promises of high salaries and security, and in many cases battling under inhumane conditions.

At least 7,000 of them have joined the Russia-Ukraine war, government data published in May showed.

Colombians are sought in fighting around the world due to their extensive experience of armed combat, and thousands have been pulled into the conflict.

Since 2022, several foreign nationals have been convicted and imprisoned by the Russian justice system for fighting as mercenaries on behalf of Ukraine.