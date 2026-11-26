BRUSSELS: European Union leaders struggled on Thursday to bridge major differences over the bloc's long-term budget and agree a new $49 billion loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

At a summit in Brussels, some leaders called for belts to be tightened, while others defended traditional policies that consume large parts of the budget. Most want extra funds for important new priorities, and to help Ukraine almost five years into the war.

"Europe needs solid finances. We can't and we mustn't take on more debt," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, in remarks that highlighted some of the contradictions. "At the same time there is a series of tasks we must fulfill reliably."

"The priorities must be a flourishing economy, the internal market must be able to develop its full potential, and we need better defense," he told reporters.

Smaller than national budgets but plenty to argue over

The new joint spending package is a statement of the EU's ambitions in the world. It's small compared to national budgets and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies.

The 2028-2034 plan could amount to between 1% and 1.2% of gross national income, but it appears increasingly likely that the leaders might well miss an end-of-year goal to agree on it.

Germany is one of an important group of so-called net contributors that pay more into the budget than they get back in allocations, along with Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden, among others.

"The budget needs to be modernized and needs to be downsized if we want to strike a deal," Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said as he arrived for the summit. "I'm ready for this marathon, if it ends today, tomorrow or somewhere in December."