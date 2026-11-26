WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte urged Russia not to "expand the war" in Ukraine, in a joint statement issued Wednesday after meeting in Florida.

The "outstanding" and "very impactful" meeting focused on the wars in Ukraine and Iran, said the statement issued by the White House after the closed-door talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the statement added.

The joint appeal by Trump and Rutte comes despite the US leader describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "my friend" during a meeting in China last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken issue with Trump's comments on Putin. "For us, he is a killer," Zelensky told CNN. Rutte was asked about Trump's comments in an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"What President Trump is doing, also in the meeting in Shenzhen, is testing Putin," the NATO secretary general said.

"How serious is he? Is he willing to come to the negotiating table? Is he willing to really engage in talks.

"So let's keep the pressure on. I think it is working, and we have to keep that going."