Russia expects Europeans to visit Moscow to clarify their position before joining talks to end the Ukraine war, the Russian ambassador to Germany said in an interview with AFP.
After a summit with Kyiv's allies in Berlin last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europeans would soon take part in negotiations, after several rounds of such talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he had invited European leaders to Moscow for further discussions.
However, ambassador Sergei Nechayev said that the Europeans had "reacted with restraint to the proposal... to come to Moscow for preliminary discussions".
"We heard a statement -- from Brussels, I believe -- to the effect that the Europeans do not intend to travel to Moscow," he said.
"For our part, we remain ready to continue the dialogue and carry on with negotiations, at the very least within the trilateral format involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States."
Describing the actions of US President Donald Trump and his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Ukraine as "honest", the ambassador said he saw nothing "similar on the European side".
"That is why we first want to talk with them and know precisely what their intentions are."
The Europeans are pushing for an immediate ceasefire and accuse Russia of not being interested in genuine peace negotiations.
Nechayev says the opposite is true: "We are not convinced that the Europeans want peace."
The ambassador repeated Moscow's demand -- rejected in Europe -- to overhaul the continent's security architecture so that it "takes our concerns into account".
'Hybrid warfare'
According to Nechayev, Russia accepted "compromises" on Ukraine at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska in August 2025 and said these "must remain on the table", despite allegedly being rejected by the Ukrainians and the Europeans.
The ambassador did not wish to reveal what the "compromises" actually entailed.
Nechayev also believes that the Europeans lack clarity over who will negotiate on their behalf, while noting that they have recently opted for a team made up of representatives from five countries -- Germany, France, Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom -- and the EU.
"Our request to Europe is this: decide what it is you want, determine whom you will appoint as negotiators, and, most importantly, clarify what you aim to achieve," he said.
Several European countries have accused Russia of being behind acts of "hybrid warfare", such as the alleged foiled drone attack at Leipzig airport in August.
Last week, three Russian missiles landed inside Poland, sparking outrage in Warsaw and a pledge of support from the NATO military alliance.
Nechayev said there was "no evidence" that Russia was responsible for either incident.
He insisted instead that Europe was "preparing for a war against Russia", pointing to the drive to rearm in several countries.
Europe security build-up
Under Merz, Germany has become Ukraine's most important military backer
His government is also spending hundreds of billions of euros to modernise a military that was underfunded for decades, citing the need to deter Russia.
Nechayev said Russia was concerned that "the militarisation of Germany is proceeding at a very rapid pace" and that France and Germany had been discussing closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence.
He cited the stationing of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania as another cause of concern, but also warned that the brigade "wouldn't last long" in the event of an active conflict.
Asked about the rise of the anti-immigration and Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany (AfD), the ambassador gave a measured welcome.
"If the Germans... elect a party that advocates for a greater or lesser degree of normalisation in relations with Russia, then that is, in all likelihood, a signal from society, one that should be taken seriously."
As for Russia, Nechayev said the people stand firmly "behind President" Putin, and the economy has adapted "to current conditions".
He made no mention of repression targeting critics of the regime and of the war and insisted that "we're a resilient bunch; we'll pull through".