Russia expects Europeans to visit Moscow to clarify their position before joining talks to end the Ukraine war, the Russian ambassador to Germany said in an interview with AFP.

After a summit with Kyiv's allies in Berlin last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europeans would soon take part in negotiations, after several rounds of such talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he had invited European leaders to Moscow for further discussions.

However, ambassador Sergei Nechayev said that the Europeans had "reacted with restraint to the proposal... to come to Moscow for preliminary discussions".

"We heard a statement -- from Brussels, I believe -- to the effect that the Europeans do not intend to travel to Moscow," he said.

"For our part, we remain ready to continue the dialogue and carry on with negotiations, at the very least within the trilateral format involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States."

Describing the actions of US President Donald Trump and his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Ukraine as "honest", the ambassador said he saw nothing "similar on the European side".

"That is why we first want to talk with them and know precisely what their intentions are."

The Europeans are pushing for an immediate ceasefire and accuse Russia of not being interested in genuine peace negotiations.

Nechayev says the opposite is true: "We are not convinced that the Europeans want peace."

The ambassador repeated Moscow's demand -- rejected in Europe -- to overhaul the continent's security architecture so that it "takes our concerns into account".

'Hybrid warfare'

According to Nechayev, Russia accepted "compromises" on Ukraine at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska in August 2025 and said these "must remain on the table", despite allegedly being rejected by the Ukrainians and the Europeans.

The ambassador did not wish to reveal what the "compromises" actually entailed.

Nechayev also believes that the Europeans lack clarity over who will negotiate on their behalf, while noting that they have recently opted for a team made up of representatives from five countries -- Germany, France, Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom -- and the EU.