MADRID: Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a final push to overcome the odds on Friday, the last day of campaigning for an election this weekend expected to deliver a victory for conservatives and the far right.

The outcome of Sunday's vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.

Sanchez has enhanced his global profile in recent years as one of the world's most prominent leftist leaders, but a polarising status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.

Polls have consistently put him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.

It could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which could double its seats and already governs several regions with the PP.

Such a coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).

Sanchez will hold a final large rally in Madrid, seeking a late mobilisation of left-wing voters to defeat what he calls the "regression" of a possible PP-Vox coalition.

"We are unstoppable and we will win!" he told a Socialist meeting in the western city of Plasencia, sporting a red T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "the power of women".

He contrasted a Spain "of prosperity, principles and values" against a "reactionary coalition" that would question women's rights, cut pensions and gut public services.