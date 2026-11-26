BARCELONA: The campaign hymn blared through the meeting hall in Badalona, a working-class city on Barcelona's northern flank with a large immigrant population. Its lyrics set the tone for the rally of Spain's far-right party.

Passionately sung by a husky baritone, the song "National Priority" depicts common Spaniards barely holding their own in a warlike struggle for their country — before the messianic cavalry arrives in the form of the Vox party and its bearded, barrel-chested leader, Santiago Abascal.

It reflects one of Vox's key policy pledges: if empowered after Sunday's national election, the government will start prioritizing the needs of Spanish citizens over foreign residents and immigrants. Its other big pledge echoes what has already been put into effect in the US: the expulsion of migrants. The message resonated with attendees, who waved Spanish red-and-yellow and Vox's green flags.

Pablo Guerrero, a 43-year-old and father of six who works in sales, said he was drawn to Vox for its unabashed defense of Spain's Catholic roots. A young man applauding enthusiastically wore a soccer jersey of Spain's star player, Lamine Yamal, himself a first-generation Spaniard born to immigrants from Africa.

"I started by getting past all the taboos that people associated with Vox," Carla Sabater, a 25-year-old law student, told The Associated Press. "And when I really saw what its leaders were saying, I saw it was just like any other party to vote for, but one that could bring real change."

For decades since the repression of Francisco Franco's 20th-century dictatorship, Spaniards convinced of liberal democracy's benefits have kept far-right parties from government.

But in recent years, anti-immigration populism across Europe and the US has presented an alternative that started appealing to some in Spain, which has seen surges of migrants this year as the government granted amnesty to 1 million undocumented people. That leaves Vox with an opportunity to grab its share of power, shifting Spain's political paradigm.